Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tourism Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF ‍US TAX LEGISLATION CHANGE

* CHANGE IN TAX RATE ‍WILL RESULT IN A ONE-OFF POSITIVE ADJUSTMENT TO FY18 REPORTED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

* POSITIVE ANNUAL RECURRING FINANCIAL IMPACT OF LOWER FEDERAL TAX ON REPORTED NPAT EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF NZ$2.3MLN- NZ$3.0 MLN​