April 23 (Reuters) - Tourist Company of Nigeria PLC :

* TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC - REVENUE FOR 18 WEEKS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 INCREASED BY 69.7% TO 4.9 BILLION NAIRA, FROM THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2016

* TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA - OPERATING LOSS FOR 18 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31 INCREASED BY 38.4%