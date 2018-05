BRIEF-Tourmaline Delivers Earnings Of $129.6 Mln In Q1 2018

May 8 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp:

* TOURMALINE DELIVERS EARNINGS OF $129.6 MILLION IN Q1 2018 AND ANNOUNCES Q2 2018 DIVIDEND INCREASE

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - Q2 2018 DIVIDEND TO BE INCREASED BY 12.5% TO $0.09/COMMON SHARE

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 270,000-280,000 BOEPD

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - 2018 EXIT PRODUCTION TARGET OF 285,000-290,000 BOEPD

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - 2019 TOTAL FORECAST PRODUCTION, LIQUIDS PRODUCTION AND CASH FLOW EXPECTATIONS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY RELEASED FIVE-YEAR PLAN

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - Q1 2018 PRODUCTION OF 268,526 BOEPD WAS A 15% INCREASE FROM Q1 2017 PRODUCTION OF 233,278 BOEPD

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - INCREASING 2019 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FROM 283,000 TO 291,000 BOEPD

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - PROJECTED 2019 CASH FLOW OF $1.62 BILLION ($5.96/SHARE) IS 8% HIGHER THAN $1.50 BILLION IN PREVIOUS PLAN

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE DIVIDENDS IN 2019 IS UP MATERIALLY TO $231 MILLION FROM $110 MILLION PREVIOUSLY

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP QTRLY REVENUE $550.2 MILLION, UP 18 PERCENT

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: