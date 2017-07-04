FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Tourmaline expects average Q2 production volumes of 235,000 to 240,000 boepd
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2017 / 9:06 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tourmaline expects average Q2 production volumes of 235,000 to 240,000 boepd

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp:

* Tourmaline updates Q2 2017 activities

* Currently operating 10 drilling rigs and will ramp to full 18 rig fleet during first half of July​

* Expecting average Q2 2017 production volumes in 235,000-240,000 boepd range

* ‍Approximately 175 new wells will be tied-in during second half of 2017​

* Anticipates reaching 250,000 boepd production milestone during second half of August 2017

* Remains on track to achieve full-year 2017 production guidance of 240,000-260,000 boepd​

* ‍Planned outages on TCPL and Spectra/Enbridge were both extended longer than originally estimated​

* Unplanned shutdown on Alliance system further reduced monthly volumes​

* Cash flow, capital spending and cash costs are better or as anticipated for Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.