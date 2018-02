BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Forecasts 2018 Average Liquids Production OF 50,000 BPD

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp:

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - ‍Q4 2017 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 263,308 BOEPD WAS 11% HIGHER THAN Q3 2017 PRODUCTION AND GENERATED FREE CASH FLOW OF $15.5 MILLION​

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - ‍Q4 2017 LIQUIDS PRODUCTION WAS 62% HIGHER THAN Q4 2016 LIQUIDS PRODUCTION​

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - ‍TOURMALINE IS FORECASTING 2018 AVERAGE LIQUIDS PRODUCTION OF 50,000 BPD​

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - ‍TOURMALINE IS ANTICIPATING A FURTHER 50% GROWTH TO 70,000-75,000 BPD BY Q4 2019 FOR AVERAGE LIQUIDS PRODUCTION​

* TOURMALINE OIL CORP - ‍COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING Q1 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF LESS THAN $300.0 MILLION WITH PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINING UNCHANGED​