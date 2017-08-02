FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tourmaline Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.40​
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tourmaline Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.40​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Tourmaline more than doubles six month cash flow and continues profitable strong growth

* Quarterly revenue rose 94 percent to c$479.3 million

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍Q2 2017 production of 235,540 boepd was up 27% over Q2 2016 production of 185,812 boepd​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍Q2 2017 liquids production of 36,127 bpd was up 60% over Q2 2016 liquids production of 22,640 bpd​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍continues on track to achieve full-year 2017 average production of 240,000-260,000 boepd​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍anticipating reaching 250,000 boepd milestone in second half of August​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍remains on track to execute a $1.3 billion 2017 EP capital program​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says ‍2018 EP capital program has been reduced from $1.79 billion to $1.52 billion​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp sees ‍2018 average annual production of 280,000-300,000 boepd​

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.40​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

