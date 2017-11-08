FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tourmaline reports qtrly revenue $410.6 million
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 10:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Tourmaline reports qtrly revenue $410.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp:

* Tourmaline continues profitable growth in q3 2017 and introduces growth/dividend five-year plan

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.19

* Tourmaline Oil Corp - ‍Q3 average production was 236,905 boepd - a 40pct increase over q3 2016​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp - ‍expecting 2018 production to average between 270,000 boepd and 280,000 boepd​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp - ‍expecting 2017 full-year production to average between 240,000 boepd and 250,000 boepd​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp - qtrly revenue $410.6 million versus $304.5 mln‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.