BRIEF-Tower International Reports Q1 Revenue $564 Million

May 3 (Reuters) - Tower International Inc:

* TOWER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND AFFIRMS EARNINGS AND FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $564 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $546.7 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.17, REVENUE VIEW $2.15 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OUTLOOK FOR Q2 2018 INCLUDES REVENUE OF $560 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.10, REVENUE VIEW $533.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: