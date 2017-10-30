FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tower International says Q3 earnings per share $0.72
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 12:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Tower International says Q3 earnings per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tower International Inc-

* Tower International reports third quarter results and increases outlook for revenue and adjusted earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue $462 million versus I/B/E/S view $451.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY revenue $1.98 billion

* Tower International Inc - ‍company is raising its FY outlook for adjusted earnings per share by 10 cents to $3.70 per share​

* Tower International Inc - ‍re-affirming FY outlook for adjusted EBITDA of $210 million and positive free cash flow of $55 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.