BRIEF-Tower Ltd Intends To Simplify Its Corporate Structure To Make Tower Insurance Listed Parent Co Of Tower Group

May 25 (Reuters) - Tower Ltd:

* INTENDS TO SIMPLIFY ITS CORPORATE STRUCTURE TO MAKE TOWER INSURANCE LISTED PARENT CO OF TOWER GROUP

* TOWER INSURANCE LTD WILL BECOME AMALGAMATED & CONTINUING COMPANY, & WILL CHANGE ITS NAME TO TOWER LTD

* TOWER INSURANCE SHARES WILL BE CANCELLED WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

* TOWER INSURANCE LTD WILL BE LISTED ON NZX AND ASX WITH TICKER TWR

* TOWER INSURANCE LTD TO CONTINUE TO BE INSURER LICENSED BY RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND

* TOWER LTD SHARES WILL BECOME SHARES IN TOWER INSURANCE LTD