Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tower Ltd:

* TOWER LTD- NO CHANGE TO TOWER’S FY20 GUIDANCE OF UNDERLYING NPAT OF $27M - $30M

* TOWER LTD- TOTAL COST OF TIMARU HAILSTORM IS CURRENTLY $4M PRE-TAX; $4 MILLION REMAINS FROM $8 MILLION ALLOWANCE FOR LARGE EVENTS IN CO’S FY20 GUIDANCE

* TOWER LTD- ALL FIGURES IN NZ$