March 26 (Reuters) - Tower One Wireless Corp:

* TOWER ONE ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE US BASED TOWER SERVICES COMPANY WITH OVER $17 MILLION IN 2017 REVENUE

* TOWER ONE WIRELESS - ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 100 PERCENT INTEREST IN PROCESS CELLULAR INC AS A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY