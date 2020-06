June 4 (Reuters) - Tower Property Fund Ltd:

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND LTD - NOW RECEIVED 79% OF MAY 2020 RENTALS DUE

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND LTD - DEVELOPMENT AT OLD CAPE QUARTER HAS RECOMMENCED

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND LTD - EXPECTED THAT DEVELOPMENT WILL NOW BE COMPLETED IN Q3 OF 2021