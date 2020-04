BRIEF-Tower Property Fund Withdraws Earnings And Distribution Guidance For Year Ending 31 May 2020

April 17 (Reuters) - Tower Property Fund Ltd:

* JSE: TWR - IMPACT OF COVID-19, PROGRESS ON VUKOVARSKA SALE AND WITHDRAWAL OF GUIDANCE

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND LTD - WITHDRAWS ITS EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MAY 2020.

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND LTD - AS AT APRIL 17, HAVE RECEIVED ABOUT 74% OF MARCH 2020 RENTAL FROM CROATIA

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND - OPTIONS SUCH AS RENT REDUCTIONS OR EXTENDED PAYMENT TERMS BEING CONSIDERED WITH INTENTION OF RECOVERING DEFERRALS LATER

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND LTD - WORK ON REDEVELOPMENT OF RETAIL SPACE AND DEVELOPMENT OF 55 RESIDENTIAL UNITS AT OLD CAPE QUARTER HAS BEEN SUSPENDED

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND - AS AT APRIL 17, IN EXCESS OF 56% OF APRIL 2020 RENTAL HAS BEEN COLLECTED IN SOUTH AFRICAN

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND - COST TO COMPLETION OF CAPE QUARTER PROJECT PROJECTED TO BE JUST UNDER R167 MILLION FOR WHICH CO HAS COMMITTED FACILITY

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND- TO DATE, CREDIT COMMITTEE APPROVED R1.4 MILLION OF RENTAL REDUCTIONS FOR APRIL & MAY AND FURTHER R2.1 MILLION OF RENTAL DEFERMENTS

* TOWER PROPERTY FUND- FINAL DOCUMENTATION FACILITATING VUKOVARSKA SALE TO BE SIGNED EARLY NEXT WEEK & TRANSFER EXPECTED WITHIN 2 TO 3 WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: