* TOWER INSURANCE CURRENTLY ESTIMATES FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CYCLONE HAROLD IS $8M - $10M BEFORE TAX

* TOWER INSURANCE’S TOTAL LARGE EVENT EXPENSE FOR FY20 INCLUDING TIMARU HAILSTORM AND CYCLONE HAROLD NOW ABOUT $10.5MLN-$12.5MLN BEFORE TAX

* COMBINED WITH TIMARU HAILSTORM EARLIER IN YEAR, TOWER INSURANCE’S AGGREGATE REINSURANCE COVER HAS BEEN ACTIVATED

