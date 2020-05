May 29 (Reuters) - Tower Ltd:

* UPDATED FY20 GUIDANCE OF UNDERLYING NPAT TO NZ$25 MILLION - NZ$28 MILLION

* HY TOTAL REVENUE NZ$199.8 MILLION, UP 11%

* WORKING THROUGH PROCESS TO DELIVER COST SAVINGS OF NZ$7.2 MILLION PER YEAR, INCLUDING PROPOSAL FOR 108 REDUNDANCIES

* ACROSS ALL AREAS OF BUSINESS, EXPECTS TO BE OPERATING IN A LOW GROWTH ENVIRONMENT FOR COMING 12 TO 18 MONTHS