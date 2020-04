BRIEF-Town Centre Securities Board Takes 20% Pay Cut For 3 Months

April 9 (Reuters) - Town Centre Securities PLC:

* TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC - ARE IN DETAILED AND ON-GOING DISCUSSIONS WITH OUR TENANTS.

* TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC - AS AT 8 APRIL WE HAVE COLLECTED £3.5M OR 71%, WITH A FURTHER £0.7M OR 15% OF PAYMENTS THAT WE HAVE AGREED TO DEFER,

* TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC - CONTINUE TO WORK WITH REMAINING TENANTS TO AGREE PAYMENT PLANS.

* TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC - BOARD HAS AGREED TO A 20% SALARY REDUCTION FOR THREE MONTHS.

* TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC - TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF COVID-19

* TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC - NO DECISION REGARDING DIVIDEND PAYMENT DECLARED IN FEB HAS BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME