July 9 (Reuters) - Town Centre Securities PLC:

* TOWN CENTRE SECS. - COVID-19 UPDATE

* TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES PLC - OVER 75% OF OUR RETAIL AND LEISURE PORTFOLIO IS NOW OPEN AND TRADING

* TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES -IT IS APPROPRIATE FOR SALARIES OF ALL BOARD MEMBERS TO REMAIN REDUCED BY 20% FOR A FURTHER THREE MONTHS UNTIL END OF SEPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: