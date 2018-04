April 16 (Reuters) - Town Health International Medical Group Ltd:

* WOULD RECORD SHARE OF LOSS OF A JOINT VENTURE IN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY HK$20 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* JV REFERS TO ALLIANCE OWNED AS TO 51% BY GROUP, NAMELY, SKY VIEW INVESTMENT LIMITED

* POSSIBLE THAT GROUP WOULD RECORD IMPAIRMENT LOSSES IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY HK$236 MILLION