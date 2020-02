Feb 10 (Reuters) - Town Ray Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON SUSPENSION OF OPERATION OF FACTORY IN HUIZHOU, PRC

* GROUP’S FACTORY IN HUIZHOU OF GUANGDONG PROVINCE FILED REPORT TO GOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO APPLY FOR APPROVAL TO RESUME WORK AND PRODUCTION

* BEFORE APPROVAL BEING OBTAINED, PERIOD OF SUSPENSION OF OPERATION OF FACTORY WILL BE FURTHER EXTENDED