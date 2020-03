March 16 (Reuters) - Towngas China Company Ltd:

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAXATION ATTRIBUTABLE ROSE BY 19% TO HK$1,456 MILLION

* DECLARES FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK 15CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY TOTAL GAS SALES VOLUME OF GROUP GREW BY 11% TO 11.12 BILLION CUBIC METRES

* PREFERENTIAL POLICIES IN RESPONESE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL IMPACT RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR 2020

* FY REVENUE HK$12.92 BILLION VERSUS HK$11.79 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: