Feb 15 (Reuters) - Townsquare Media Inc:

* TOWNSQUARE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LEADING ROCK BRAND WOUR-FM

* SAYS ‍PURSUANT TO A JOINT SALES AGREEMENT, TOWNSQUARE WILL TAKE OVER ALL SALES EFFORTS FOR STATION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.​

* SAYS TO ACQUIRE CLASSIC ROCK STATION WOUR-FM 96.9 FROM GALAXY COMMUNICATIONS, LLC​