March 22 (Reuters) - Townsquare Media Inc:

* TOWNSQUARE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRENTON, NJ RADIO STATIONS

* TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $17 MILLION (

* TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC - ACQUISITION WILL INCLUDE CHR STATION WPST-FM

* TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC - TO ACQUIRE THREE RADIO STATIONS IN TRENTON, NJ FROM CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LLC