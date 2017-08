Aug 9 (Reuters) - Townsquare Media Inc:

* Townsquare reports second quarter 2017 results

* Net revenue for the quarter ended june 30, 2017 increased $3.5 million, or 2.6%, to $140.7 million

* Townsquare media inc - qtrly ‍shr $ 0.20​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: