March 13 (Reuters) - Townsquare Media Inc:

* TOWNSQUARE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.42 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 3.7 PERCENT TO $114.3 MILLION

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED INITIATION OF A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE​

‍ QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE, OR $0.30 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, COMMENCES IN MAY 2018​