March 23 (Reuters) - Toya SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT ALL OPERATIONS CARRIED OUT WITHOUT MAJOR DISRUPTIONS

* EXPECTS THAT DUE TO IMPROVING SITUATION IN CHINA, IMPLEMENTATION OF CO’S ORDERS WILL SOON RETURN TO PLANNED LEVELS

* CONNECTION OF CO WITH FOREIGN SUPPLIERS AND SETTLEMENT WITH THEM IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES MAKE CO'S FINANCIAL RESULTS SENSITIVE TO CHANGES IN EXCHANGE RATE