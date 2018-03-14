BRIEF-Toyo Business Engineering says business and capital alliance with WingArc1st and Mitani Sangyo

March 14 (Reuters) - Toyo Business Engineering Corp

* Says it plans to form business and capital alliance with WingArc1st Inc and Mitani Sangyo Co Ltd

* Through capital alliance, WingArc1st will acquire 8 percent stake (480,000 shares) in the co, and Mitani Sangyo will acquire 12.4 percent stake (744,000 shares) in the co and become co’s second biggest shareholder

* Through business alliance, WingArc1st and co will work together in Thailand and cooperate on customer development, Mitani Sangyo and will work together in Vietnam

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2Ack7k; goo.gl/NeD4ZR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)