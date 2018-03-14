FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
March 14, 2018 / 8:24 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Toyo Business Engineering says business and capital alliance with WingArc1st and Mitani Sangyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Toyo Business Engineering Corp

* Says it plans to form business and capital alliance with WingArc1st Inc and Mitani Sangyo Co Ltd

* Through capital alliance, WingArc1st will acquire 8 percent stake (480,000 shares) in the co, and Mitani Sangyo will acquire 12.4 percent stake (744,000 shares) in the co and become co’s second biggest shareholder

* Through business alliance, WingArc1st and co will work together in Thailand and cooperate on customer development, Mitani Sangyo and will work together in Vietnam

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2Ack7k; goo.gl/NeD4ZR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.