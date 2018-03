March 14 (Reuters) - Toyo Business Engineering Corp

* Says Toyo Engineering Corp plans to sell all 32.4 percent stake (1.9 million shares) in the co on March 14

* Says Zuken Inc will become co’s top shareholder, holding 14 percent stake (840,000 shares) in the co

* Says INTEC Inc plans to acquire 6 percent stake (360,000 shares) in the co on March 14

