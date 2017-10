Sept 14 (Reuters) - Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd

* Says automobile dealer and purchasers (plaintiffs) filed a lawsuit against the co and partial U.S.-based units of the co (defendants) for violation of Anti-Trust Law

* Says defendants and partial plaintiffs agree to reach settlement in this lawsuit and defendants need to pay $47.5 million (about 5.24 billion yen) to the partial plaintiffs as settlement

