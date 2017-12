Dec 27 (Reuters) - Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd

* Says it transfers chemical product business (excluding construction use seismic-isolated rubber business) to unit, which was newly established on Aug. 24, and sells all shares of the unit to Nitta Corp on Dec. 27

* Previous news was disclosed on July 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Qq6HHk

