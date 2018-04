April 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Connected:

* SAYS LAUNCH OF TOYOTA CONNECTED EUROPE, NEW START-UP COMPANY, BASED IN LONDON

* SAYS TOYOTA CONNECTED NORTH AMERICA CEO, ZACK HICKS, TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW CO, TOYOTA MOTOR EUROPE’S AGUSTIN MARTIN TO BE NEW CO’S CEO

* SAYS TOYOTA CONNECTED EUROPE LAUNCHING WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT OF GBP 4.5 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2HYUYiR)