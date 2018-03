BRIEF-Toyota Motor Corp says co has developed taxi dispatch support system

March 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp:

* TOYOTA MOTOR CORP - CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES

* TOYOTA MOTOR CORP - THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS

* TOYOTA MOTOR - SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES

* TOYOTA MOTOR CORP - THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND Source text - bit.ly/2DcPPQ4 Further company coverage: