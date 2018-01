Jan 16 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America:

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA SAYS IN 2017, TOYOTA BUILT ABOUT 2 MILLION VEHICLES AT ITS NORTH AMERICAN VEHICLE ASSEMBLY PLANTS

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA - PRODUCTION VOLUME AT NORTH AMERICAN VEHICLE ASSEMBLY PLANTS IN 2017 WAS DOWN ABOUT 1 PERCENT FROM 2.1 MILLION VEHICLES