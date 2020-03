BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America Says Working To Produce 3-D Printed Face Shields

March 27 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America:

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA - WORKING TO PRODUCE 3-D PRINTED FACE SHIELDS, & MASS PRODUCTION WILL KICK OFF EARLY NEXT WEEK

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA - READY TO PRODUCE COVID-19 MASKS, CURRENTLY SEEKING PARTNERS FOR FILTERS.

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA - FINALIZING DEALS TO BEGIN WORKING WITH AT LEAST 2 COMPANIES THAT PRODUCE VENTILATORS, RESPIRATORS TO HELP RAISE CAPACITY

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA - TOYOTA FINANCIAL SERVICES, LEXUS FINANCIAL SERVICES PROVIDING PAYMENT RELIEF OPTIONS TO CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19