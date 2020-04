April 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* TOYOTA MOTOR WILL CUT MAY DOMESTIC AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTION BY ROUGHLY HALF FROM ITS MARCH-END PLAN- NIKKEI

* LACK OF PROSPECTS FOR RECOVERY IN NORTH AMERICAN MARKET IS MAJOR REASON BEHIND TOYOTA MOTOR'S DOMESTIC PRODUCTION CUT - NIKKEI, CITING SOURCE Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2KCJUdD) Further company coverage: