BRIEF-Toyota Motor Will Mutually Supply Cars In India With Suzuki Motor Starting In 2019 - Nikkei

March 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* TOYOTA MOTOR WILL MUTUALLY SUPPLY CARS IN INDIA WITH SUZUKI MOTOR STARTING IN 2019 - NIKKEI

* SUZUKI WILL SUPPLY TOYOTA WITH 30,000 TO 50,000 UNITS ANNUALLY OF ITS COMPACT BALENO AND VITARA SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE - NIKKEI

* TOYOTA WILL PROVIDE SUZUKI WITH AROUND 10,000 UNITS YEARLY OF ITS COROLLA IN BOTH HYBRID, GASOLINE MODELS - NIKKEI

* MUTUAL SUPPLY OF VEHICLES BETWEEN SUZUKI AND TOYOTA WILL OPERATE ON AN ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING BASIS - NIKKEI

* SUZUKI, TOYOTA PLAN TO RELEASE JOINTLY DEVELOPED ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN INDIA AROUND 2020 - NIKKEI Source text (s.nikkei.com/2J2ST5y) Further company coverage: