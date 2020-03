BRIEF-Toyota Motor Will Temporarily Scale Back Production Of Lexus Luxury Vehicles - Nikkei

March 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* TOYOTA MOTOR WILL TEMPORARILY SCALE BACK PRODUCTION OF LEXUS LUXURY VEHICLES DUE TO PLUMMETING SALES IN CHINA AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK-NIKKEI

* JAPAN’S TOYOTA MOTOR IS EXPECTED TO SHRINK OUTPUT BY ABOUT 6% AT TWO DOMESTIC ASSEMBLY PLANTS - NIKKEI

* TOYOTA MOTOR’S CUTBACKS WILL START MONDAY AND LAST UNTIL END OF THE MONTH - NIKKEI

* IN LATTER HALF OF MARCH, PLANTS TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 1,000 & 2,000 FEWER LEXUS VEHICLES, THAT IS ROUGHLY 0.2% OF ANNUAL GLOBAL LEXUS SALES - NIKKEI