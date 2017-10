Oct 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp / Peugeot

* Toyota-Peugeot JV’s Czech car plant TPCA expects production to dip below 200,000 in 2017, first time in four years -CTK news agency

* sees production at 198,000 cars

* production in 2016 reached 220,606 cars, highest since 2011

* TPCA produces Toyota, Peugeot and Citroen brand small cars