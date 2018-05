BRIEF-Toyota President: Redesigning Toyota Into Mobility Company From Car Company

May 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp:

* EXEC: TARGETING 8 PERCENT N.AMERICA OPERATING MARGIN AROUND 2020, VERSUS 1.3 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* PRESIDENT: AS WE SHARPEN OUR COST-CUTTING EFFORTS WE CAN EXPAND INTO NEW TECH, BETTER COMPETE WITH TECH FIRMS, WHICH HAVE FASTER DEVELOPMENT PROCESSES, ABUNDANT FUNDS

* PRESIDENT: REDESIGNING TOYOTA INTO MOBILITY COMPANY FROM CAR COMPANY

* PRESIDENT: WE ARE REFOCUSING ON TOYOTA PRODUCTION SYSTEM, COST-CUTTING EFFORTS TO RESTORE OUR UNIQUE STRENGTHS AS A COMPANY