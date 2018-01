BRIEF-Toyota Recalls Certain Prius And Lexus RX, NV Vehicles

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America:

* TOYOTA RECALLS CERTAIN PRIUS AND LEXUS RX, NX VEHICLES

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA - RECALLS IN U.S. OF ABOUT 49,000 MODEL YEAR 2016 PRIUS, LEXUS RX VEHICLES, MODEL YEAR 2015 – 2016 LEXUS NX VEHICLES‍​

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA SAYS KNOWN OWNERS OF INVOLVED VEHICLES IN RECALL WILL RECEIVE A NOTIFICATION STARTING IN LATE MARCH 2018

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA - RECALLED VEHCILES MAY FACE INCIDENTS WHERE AIR BAGS MAY NOT DEPLOY, INCREASING RISK OF INJURY TO OCCUPANTS DURING CRASH Source text: (toyota.us/2rVUtSo) Further company coverage: