BRIEF-Toyota Research Institute To Show Automated Driving Research Vehicle Next Week

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Research Institute:

* TOYOTA RESEARCH INSTITUTE - TO SHOW AUTOMATED DRIVING RESEARCH VEHICLE, PLATFORM 3.0, NEXT WEEK

* TOYOTA RESEARCH INSTITUTE - PLATFORM 3.0, BUILT ON LEXUS LS 600HL, INTEGRATES AUTOMATED VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY INTO LS MODEL‘S DESIGN

* TOYOTA RESEARCH INSTITUTE - PRODUCTION OF PLATFORM 3.0 VEHICLES BEGINS THIS SPRING

* TOYOTA RESEARCH INSTITUTE - PROTOTYPE DEVELOPMENT CENTER AT TMNA RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT HEADQUARTERS IN YORK TWP. TO CREATE PLATFORM 3.0 CARS FROM STOCK LEXUS LS MODELS