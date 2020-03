BRIEF-Toyota Says Discovered That 11 Individuals Had Been In Close Contact With Infected Worker, Have Asked Them To Self-Quarantine

March 20 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp:

* TOYOTA SAYS WORKER AT ONE OF ITS JAPAN PLANTS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 VIRUS ON MARCH 19

* TOYOTA SAYS WORKER AT TOYOTA CITY TAKAOKA PLANT HAD BEEN STAYING HOME SINCE MARCH 16

* TOYOTA SAYS IMMEDIATELY DISINFECTED AFFECTED WORK SITES ON MARCH 19, RESUMED PLANT OPERATIONS SHORTLY AFTERWARDS

* TOYOTA SAYS DISCOVERED THAT 11 INDIVIDUALS HAD BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH INFECTED WORKER, HAVE ASKED THEM TO SELF-QUARANTINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)