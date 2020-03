March 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp:

* TOYOTA MOTOR CORP EXTENDS OUTPUT SUSPENSION AT ADDITIONAL PLANTS IN ASIA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* TOYOTA SAYS WILL HALT OPERATIONS AT THAILAND PLANT DURING APRIL 7-17, VIETNAM PLANT ON MARCH 30 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)