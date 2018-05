May 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp:

* SAYS APRIL CHINA VEHICLE SALES +9 PERCENT Y/Y TO 117,900 UNITS, VERSUS +5.4 PERCENT IN MARCH

* SAYS JAN-APRIL CHINA VEHICLE SALES +9 PERCENT Y/Y TO 439,800 UNITS, VERSUS +3.1 PERCENT A YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)