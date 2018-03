March 15 (Reuters) -

* ON MARCH 14, TOYS ‘R’ US DEBTORS SENT NOTICES TO SUBSTANTIALLY ALL U.S. EMPLOYEES INFORMING THAT THEY MAY BE TERMINATED 60 DAYS AFTER RECEIVING NOTICE - COURT FILING

* TOYS ‘R’ US STORES AND DISTRIBUTION CENTERS CURRENTLY EMPLOY APPROXIMATELY 30,000 EMPLOYEES- COURT FILING

* TOYS ‘R’ US DEBTORS ANTICIPATE THAT ALL SUCH STORES AND DISTRIBUTION WILL BE CLOSED BY THE END OF 2018 - COURT FILING