FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Toys R Us Inc files for voluntary Chapter 11 petitions
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 3:48 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Toys R Us Inc files for voluntary Chapter 11 petitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) -

* Toys R Us Inc commences court-supervised processes to implement financial restructuring

* Toys R Us Inc commences court-supervised processes to implement financial restructuring

* Toys R Us Inc - Files voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in u.s. And intends to seek protection under CCAA in Canada

* Toys R Us Inc - Operations outside U.S. And Canada not included in proceedings

* Toys R Us Inc - Company receives commitment of over $3.0 billion in debtor-in-possession financing to support operations

* Toys R Us Inc - Co, certain units voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of bankruptcy code in bankruptcy court for eastern district of Virginia in Richmond

* Toys R Us Inc - Canadian subsidiary intends to seek protection in parallel proceedings under companies’ creditors arrangement act in Ontario superior court of justice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.