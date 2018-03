BRIEF-Toys R Us - ‍​On Feb 23, Some Units Of Co Terminated All Of Outstanding Commitments Under Second Amended & Restated Syndicated Facility Agreement

March 1 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N):

* TOYS R US - ‍​ON FEB 23, SOME UNITS OF CO TERMINATED ALL OF OUTSTANDING COMMITMENTS UNDER SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT

* TOYS R US - ON FEB 27, TERMINATED & REPAID AT MATURITY ALL AMOUNTS DUE UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY ENTERED INTO BY TOYS“R” US FRANCE REAL ESTATE SAS

* TOYS R US SAYS RECEIVED WAIVERS RELATING TO ANY EVENTS OF DEFAULTS THAT MAY ARISE UNDER TAJ DIP NOTES & 12% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021 - SEC FILING

* TOYS R US - WAIVERS WILL TERMINATE ON MARCH 15 IF CO & SOME HOLDERS OF TAJ DIP NOTES, TAJ PREPETITION NOTES ARE UNABLE TO AGREE ON RSA RELATING TO CO

* TOYS R US - CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CERTAIN HOLDERS OF THE TAJ DIP NOTES TO EXTEND OR OTHERWISE ELIMINATE THE TERMINATION DEADLINE