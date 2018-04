BRIEF-Toys 'R' Us Receives Commitment For $80 Mln In Incremental Financing To Support Asia & Central Europe Operations

April 11 (Reuters) - Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N):

* TOYS”R”US RECEIVES COMMITMENT FOR $80 MILLION IN INCREMENTAL FINANCING TO SUPPORT ASIA AND CENTRAL EUROPE OPERATIONS

* WITH NEW COMMITMENT, ON A PRO FORMA BASIS AS OF MARCH 3, LIQUIDITY IN ASIA AND CENTRAL EUROPE WOULD EXCEED $330 MILLION

* RECEIVED COMMITMENT FROM ITS TAJ NOTEHOLDERS FOR $80 MLN IN INCREMENTAL DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING

* BELIEVES ASIAN AND CENTRAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO FUND CURRENT OPERATIONS BASED ON HISTORICAL TRENDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: