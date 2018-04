April 9 (Reuters) - Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N):

* ON APRIL 8, TOYS “R” US, TRU TAJ, TRU TAJ FINANCE, SOME INVESTORS REACHED AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE REGARDING NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* AGREEMENT RELATES TO ISSUANCE OF $80 MILLION OF TRU TAJ ISSUERS’ 11% SENIOR SECURED DIP NOTES

* TOYS R US - PROCEEDS OF ISSUANCE AND SALE OF ADDITIONAL NOTES WOULD ALSO BE USED FOR FUNDING FOR OPERATIONS IN CENTRAL EUROPE AND ASIA - SEC FILING

* TRU TAJ ISSUERS EXTENDED WAIVERS RELATING TO EVENTS OF DEFAULTS THAT MAY ARISE UNDER DIP NOTES AND THE 12% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

* WAIVERS WILL TERMINATE ON APRIL 12, IF TRU TAJ ISSUERS ARE NOT ABLE TO OBTAIN COURT AUTHORIZATION ON ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTES