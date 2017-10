Oct 24 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) -

* Toys“R”US, Inc. Receives final court approval for $3.1 billion of new financing and completes plan to be customers’ go-to-play destination for holiday and beyond

* Court also granted final approvals for company’s “first day motions” intended to support business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: